Motorists urged to avoid Hendrick Potgieter Road due to collapsed bridge

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has advised motorists to avoid Hendrick Potgieter Road due to a collapsed bridge in Roodepoort, City of Johannesburg.

"The section of the road between Falls and Van Staden Streets has been closed to traffic. The closure is expected to be in effect for the foreseeable future as investigations are currently underway," the department said on Tuesday.

The public can report poor road conditions on provincial roads by contacting the department's Regional Managers as follows:

City of Ekurhuleni – Ms. Masingita Chabalala – 073 277 3547 – Masingita.chabalala@gauteng.gov.za

Sedibeng District – Mr. Herald Mlambo – 060 546 7461 – Herald.Mlambo@gauteng.gov.za

City of Tshwane – Mr. Lehlohonolo Rakwena – 082 939 5869 – Lehlohonolo.rakwena@gauteng.gov.za

City of Joburg/West Rand District Municipality) – Ms. Bulelwa Thomas – 072 061 2595 – Bulelwa.Thomas@gauteng.gov.za

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)