UP Police promoting 21,295 constables to head constables

The press note from the police department informed that the list of promoted constables will be sent from the DGP headquarters to the captains of the respective districts.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 16:43 IST
Representative image (Photo credit: UP Police twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh police department has completed the process of promotion of constables: 21,295 constables will become head constables. A proposal in this regard was sent from the DGP headquarters for the promotion of constables recruited until 2011. The recruitment board had formed 6 departmental promotion committees and screened each soldier, said a police press note.

Constables will become head constables after verification from the captain of the districts. UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has handed over the complete list to DGP Headquarters.

There were 21777 constables in the race for promotion, but 21295 promotions were cleared. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

