Left Menu

Bailable warrant issued against Sahara chief Subrata Roy

Lawyer Ankit Mishra of Madhya Pradesh High Court told ANI, "There are 20 petitions registered against Sahara Chief Subrata Roy. Madhya Pradesh High Court issued bailable warrant of Rs 5 lakh against him."

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 16:52 IST
Bailable warrant issued against Sahara chief Subrata Roy
Sahara chief Subrata Roy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh High Court issued a bailable warrant against Sahara chief Subrata Roy and directed SP Lucknow to execute the warrant. Lawyer Ankit Mishra of Madhya Pradesh High Court told ANI, "There are 20 petitions registered against Sahara Chief Subrata Roy. Madhya Pradesh High Court issued bailable warrant of Rs 5 lakh against him."

Subrata Roy had been in troubled waters after the group failed to return Rs 85,000 crore to its investors by August 31, 2012, as directed by the court. Roy, who is out on interim bail, has already spent two years in jail regarding the matter and the Sahara group is yet to return Rs 9,000 crore to the investors.

Earlier the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also made a complaint to the apex court and sought contempt proceedings against the Sahara group for obstructing the auctioning process, initiated under the court's direction. Ankit Mishra has said, "Vishnu Prasad Sahu and his family from Sagar had invested Rs 2300000 in Sahara. After maturity, Sahara did not return the money. After a lot of trouble, they took the matter to the High Court and today the High Court has issued a bailable warrant." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022