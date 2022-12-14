Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL58 LS-LD FM Inflation to further decline; govt on track to meet fiscal deficit target: FM New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday exuded confidence that inflation would further decline and the government is on track to meet its budgetary target for deficit and said that there is no fear of stagflation in India.

DEL28 BIZ-LD INFLATION Nov WPI inflation hits 21-month low of 5.85 pc; FM says govt will work to further bring down inflation New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The wholesale price-based inflation fell to a 21-month low of 5.85 per cent in November as prices of food, fuel and manufactured items softened.

DEL65 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Markets settle higher for 2nd day on positive inflation numbers Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended with gains on Wednesday, extending their previous day rally amid lower level of inflation on domestic front and better-than-expected inflation readings from the US.

DEL67 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee recovers 11 paise to close at 82.49 against dollar on easing inflation concerns Mumbai: The rupee gained 11 paise to settle at 82.49 against the US dollar on Wednesday as a positive trend in domestic equities and easing inflationary pressures strengthened investor sentiment.

DCM50 BIZ-GI TAG Assam's Gamosa, Telangana's Tandur Redgram, Ladakh's apricot get GI tag New Delhi: The government has granted Geographical Indications (GI) tag to various products, including Gamosa of Assam, Tandur Redgram of Telangana, and an apricot variety of Ladakh.

DEL66 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 318; silver climbs Rs 682 New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 318 to Rs 54,913 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

