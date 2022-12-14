Left Menu

Haryana RERA imposes Rs 2.5 cr penalty on builder

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 14-12-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 22:11 IST
The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram, has imposed a penalty of Rs 2.50 crore on a real estate developer for violating norms by selling plots without the registration of the project.

The authority has asked the promoter of the project, Brahma City Private Limited, to deposit the penalty within one month from the date of issuance of this notice.

"For violating the provisions of the RERA Act the authority has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 2.50 crore on the promoter for not applying for registration of its on-going project within the time allowed and allowing sales of plots in violation of the provisions," said the RERA order of December 9.

According to the order, the developer sold as many as 219 plots without getting the project registered with the RERA, a serious offence of the RERA Act, 2016.

Brahma City Private Limited is developing a residential township project in Gurugram's sector 61 to sector 65.

