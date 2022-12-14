5,000 CCTV cameras installed in 16 cities of UP

To ensure safety and smart policing, the Uttar Pradesh government has installed as many as 5,000 CCTV cameras in 16 cities under various departments and schemes. The exercise is being carried out to achieve the goal of creating safe and smart cities through the Integrated Command and Control Centre. Every intersection as well as major roads, expressways, railways, and metro stations are covered by cameras that record all the activities taking place there. The Centre does not only seek to monitor and regulate traffic but also keep a vigil on the activities on the streets through CCTV cameras, said the state government.

"Our cities are now getting smart as well as safe. Now a criminal or an anti-social element, who harasses our sisters and daughters at one intersection and commits robbery at another, will be caught instantly by the police at the next intersection," said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This scheme has been started jointly by the Central and State governments. The Central government has helped to install CCTVs in cities including Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Bareilly, Jhansi, Saharanpur and Moradabad. Besides, grants have been issued by the state government for the installation of cameras in Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Firozabad, Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Gorakhpur and Ghaziabad.

Cooperation of private companies has also been taken in their installation. Under the Smart City Mission, where the Urban Development Department took over the responsibility of installation, CCTVs have been installed by UPDA on expressways, by NHAI on toll plazas, by the railways on railway stations and by the metro administration at metro stations. All these have been linked to the Integrated Command and Control Centres. On the other hand, installation in institutional finance, such as banks or ATMs, has been done through private companies. The Housing Department has become the nodal agency for tax and registration of shops and markets and for apartments and houses. The monitoring is being done by the Integrated Command and Control Centres. (ANI)

