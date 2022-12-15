Left Menu

IMF completes review of Benin loan program, disburses $144 mln

It noted that inflation had remained subdued given a strong harvest season and subsidy measures adopted after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it had completed the first review under a 42-month financing program for Benin, giving the country immediate access to about $144 million. "The program is off to a strong start, with all end-June 2022 performance criteria and indicative targets met and all structural benchmarks implemented," the global lender said in a statement.

The board's move brings total disbursements under the blended Extended Fund Facility and Extended Credit Facility arrangements approved in July to about $287 million. The IMF said Benin's economy was gaining strength despite heightened global uncertainty and increasing regional security risks, with economic output to grow by 6% this year.

