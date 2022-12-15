Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar slams BRS, calls it 'virus'

Attacking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar called Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) a 'virus'. The attack comes as the BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated the BRS party office in Delhi and also unveiled the party flag.

BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar passed the comment during the Praja Sangrama Yatra in Karimnagar district. "BRS is virus that kills! BJP is Vaccine that protects ! Now people will Decide what they want," Tweeted BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar sharing a video.

Earlier on December 14, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila took a dig at CM KCR and said 'BRS' party is nothing but "Bandits Rastra Samithi". Speaking to ANI, Sharmila said, "KCR is a tyrant and dictator. The High Court has again given us permission to do this padayatra reiterating that it is my right. But, KCR is using the police department so much that he is curbing my personal rights. Today, I was not allowed to step out of my house even to go to High Court. Am I under house arrest? I have not been served any notice but there are police everywhere."

On the inauguration of the BRS party office in Delhi, Sharmila said, "It is a joke. The farmers in Telangana have been so neglected that there have been 8,000 suicides in 8 years of KCR's rule. There is not even crop insurance in Telangana. He promised to waive off farmers' loans but has not done it. Where is the kisan sarkar in Telangana?" Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) office was inaugurated in New Delhi on Wednesday. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his daughter and MLC K Kavitha and other political leaders also participated in the ceremony. The Election Commission has approved the change of name of Telangana Rashtra Samiti to "Bharat Rashtra Samiti", informed the office of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao on December 8.

Earlier in October, K Chandrasekhar Rao launched the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), marking the first step towards becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

