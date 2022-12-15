Kerala HC restrains police from arresting Twenty20 Party Chief on CPIM MLA's complaint

Kerala High Court has restrained Police from arresting Sabu M Jacob, Chief Coordinator of Twenty20 party which is the ally of AAP in Kerala in a case registered under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The court directed Sabu M Jacob and others to appear before the investigating officer as and when directed.

Court also asked the Kerala Police why they wanted to arrest Sabu M Jacob. The case was registered on a complaint filed by CPIM MLA PV Sreenijin. The case was registered on SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by Puthencruze police.

The case is about the first accused, Sabu M Jacob allegedly calling to impose a social taboo on the MLA who belongs to a scheduled caste. The case was also registered against five others, who are the local leaders and local body members of Twenty20 party. The case was registered against all the accused under 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(u) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The alleged incident happened on August 17. Sabu M Jacob is also the Managing Director of the Kitex Garments Limited. Twenty20 party is now in power in four local bodies in Kochi. It fielded candidates in seven Assembly seats in 2021 and came third in two seats. In May this year, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced its alliance with Twenty20 party in an event held at Kochi. (ANI)

