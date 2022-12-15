Left Menu

Zinc futures down on muted demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 13:22 IST
Zinc prices on Thursday fell by 0.68 per cent to Rs 284.20 per kilogram in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 1.95 or 0.68 per cent at Rs 284.20 per kg in 3,004 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices.

