Copper futures slip amid muted demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 13:25 IST
Copper futures on Thursday fell by Rs 7.50 to Rs 705.15 per kilogram as participants cut their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for December delivery eased by Rs 7.50 or 1.05 per cent to Rs 705.15 per kg in a business turnover of 5,028 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators amid muted demand in the spot market mainly dragged down copper prices in the futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

