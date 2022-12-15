Maha: Woman killed by tiger; 50 dead in Chandrapur this year in big cat attacks
PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 15-12-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 14:01 IST
- Country:
- India
A 50-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district in Thursday afternoon, a forest department official said.
Swaroopa Teletiwar was killed when she was plucking cotton in a field near Khadi village in Saoli range, some 60 kilometres from here, Chief Conservator of Forests Prakash Lonkar said.
In all, 50 persons have died this year in the district in attacks by big cats, another official said.
Forty-four of the attacks were by tigers and six by leopards, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saoli
- Khadi
- Prakash Lonkar
- Maharashtra
- Swaroopa Teletiwar
- Chandrapur
- Forests
Advertisement
ALSO READ
717 measles cases in Maharashtra so far this year, Mumbai worst-affected
Maithili Thakur made brand ambassador of Bihar khadi, handicraft
Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute: Security tightened in Belagavi district
Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute: Security tightened in Belagavi district
Ton-up Gaikwad, Bawne fire Maharashtra to 12-run win over Assam to enter final