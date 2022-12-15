Left Menu

Gujarat: Massive Kheda fire controlled after 5 hours

A massive fire broke out at a godown near a telephone exchange in the Dabhan village in the Kheda district of Gujarat on Thursday. The fire was controlled after five hours.

A massive fire broke out at a godown in a Gujarat village in Kheda district on Thursday that was brought under control after five long hours. The fire incident occurred at the Jalam Trading near a telephone exchange along the Ahmedabad- Vadodara highway (National Highway 8). The warehouse contained at least 20 tonnes of raw material. Animal fodder to be transported to other states was also kept in the godown when the blaze occurred.

According to Fire Supritendent Dixit Patel, the fire broke out at 4 am and four fire tenders of the Nadiad fire brigade reached the spot in time to control the fire. No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The godown lacked the equipment to prevent any fire incidents here. On November 16, a fire broke out at a printing and dyeing mill in Surat, no casualties were reported.

On November 9, a fire broke out at a cotton sack warehouse in Palana village, Dixit Patel said. (ANI)

