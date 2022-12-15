Left Menu

Maha crop insurance claim: Will ensure farmers get not less than Rs 1,000, says minister

The total amount to be disbursed is Rs 2,313 crore, Sattar said.Queried on crop loss due to post-monsoon showers, he said the problem did not exist much earlier but was getting frequent in recent years.The state government has proposed that a committee be set to address this issue.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 15:54 IST
Maha crop insurance claim: Will ensure farmers get not less than Rs 1,000, says minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers eligible for crop insurance will get at least Rs 1,000 against their claims, Maharashtra agriculture minister Abdul Sattar said on Thursday.

He told reporters 50 lakh applications have been received for crop insurance and these are being scrutinised.

''We will ensure each eligible farmer gets at least Rs 1,000 against his claim. The crop damage assessment has been completed and a sum of Rs 1,902 crore has been disbursed. The total amount to be disbursed is Rs 2,313 crore,'' Sattar said.

Queried on crop loss due to post-monsoon showers, he said the problem did not exist much earlier but was getting frequent in recent years.

''The state government has proposed that a committee be set to address this issue. Earlier, such showers that damaged Rabi production was not frequent. We have disbursed Rs 760 crore to farmers so far for crop loss due to this reason,'' he said.

The committee's scope and structure will be finalised after he meets Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Sattar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022