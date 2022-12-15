Maha crop insurance claim: Will ensure farmers get not less than Rs 1,000, says minister

Farmers eligible for crop insurance will get at least Rs 1,000 against their claims, Maharashtra agriculture minister Abdul Sattar said on Thursday.

He told reporters 50 lakh applications have been received for crop insurance and these are being scrutinised.

''We will ensure each eligible farmer gets at least Rs 1,000 against his claim. The crop damage assessment has been completed and a sum of Rs 1,902 crore has been disbursed. The total amount to be disbursed is Rs 2,313 crore,'' Sattar said.

Queried on crop loss due to post-monsoon showers, he said the problem did not exist much earlier but was getting frequent in recent years.

''The state government has proposed that a committee be set to address this issue. Earlier, such showers that damaged Rabi production was not frequent. We have disbursed Rs 760 crore to farmers so far for crop loss due to this reason,'' he said.

The committee's scope and structure will be finalised after he meets Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Sattar said.

