Delhi: Maulvi booked for raping minor in Sarai Rohilla

In a shocking incident, a cleric (maulvi) was booked for allegedly raping a 12-year-old minor in North Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, said police on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Isran.

As per reports, the maulvi sedated the minor and indulged in unnatural sex with the minor multiple times. "A 12-year-old boy was raped by an Ulema of a Madrasa in the Sarai Rohilla PS area. The accused Md Isran is absconding and teams of police are on his lookout," said DCP North Delhi, Sagar Singh Kalsi.

"An FIR under the POCSO Act and 377/506," said police. The accused Maulvi is currently absconding and the police are on the lookout for him.

Further details are awaited. Earlier in another instance from Madhya Pradesh, Maulvi Abdul Samad was arrested and sent to judicial custody for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl inside a madrasa in Khandwa district in October, police said.

The accused was the Maulvi of Emanual Madrasa of Zakaria Masjid, Khanshawali in Khandwa district.According to police, the matter came to light when the 5-year-old complained of chest pain following which her parents registered a complaint at the Moghat Police Station. Police arrested the accused and produced him in court, which remanded him to judicial custody.A case was registered against the accused under Section 354 of the IPC and the POCSO Act. (ANI)

