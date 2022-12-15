Left Menu

Rajya Sabha MP writes to Vice President Dhankhar seeking direction to cover under-construction Parliament complex

Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil has written to Vice President and the chairman of the Upper House, Jagdeep Dhankhar, underlining the lack of 'precaution' in the ongoing construction of the new Parliament building as part of the Central Vista project.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 17:51 IST
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil has written to Vice President and the chairman of the Upper House, Jagdeep Dhankhar, underlining the lack of 'precaution' in the ongoing construction of the new Parliament building as part of the Central Vista project. Gohil, who is also a member of the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee, wrote that a plastic sheet or a partition needs to be put up at the construction site to avoid any harm to outsiders.

"The new Parliament building is being constructed just beside our Parliament, as part of the Central Vista project. Usually, when construction work is underway, the site is separated by a plastic covering or a partition to avoid injuries or harm to anyone and also to keep dust pollution in check. This protocol is followed at all construction sites in Delhi," he wrote. He claimed 'no precaution' has been taken for the ongoing construction of the new Parliament building, leading to pollution in the old Parliament complex where the 'Winter session' is currently underway.

"I am sorry to say that no precaution is being taken for the ongoing construction of the new Parliament building under the Central Vista project. Because of this, we are being exposed to dust pollution while entering and exiting the Parliament complex," he wrote. "So you are requested to order putting up a cover at the constuction site as is done in all construction sites in Delhi," Gohil added. (ANI)

