Govt to support farmers to produce more pulses: Govt

The government on Thursday said it will take steps to support farmers for increasing pulses production and also streamline imports as part of its objective to make available the products at affordable rates.

The Department of Consumer Affairs will take all necessary steps required to support Indian farmers to produce more pulses, according to an official statement.

Importers will also be supported for seamless imports of pulses so that the pulses are available to the consumers at affordable prices, throughout 2023, said Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs during a meeting with pulses associations.

Further, Singh reiterated the importance of both domestic production and the imports of pulses especially Tur, Urad and Masoor.

''Global availability in the coming year is expected to be better with increase in production expected from Myanmar, where arrivals have started and pulses sowing intentions in African countries indicating increase in area coverage under pulses, which will be available from August 2023 onwards. This will keep the consistent flow of pulses imports and can address concerns related to availability,'' the statement said.

Representatives from India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), Overseas Agro Traders Association (OATA Myanmar), All India Dal Mills Association, Tamil Nadu Pulses Importers and Exporters Association and iGrain participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, they told that import policy consistency helped in regular flow of imports into India subcontinent keeping the price under control all through the year.

There were a few suggestions related to increase in domestic pulses production, port clearance, exploring new geographies to minimise import dependency on few countries, extension of stable policy regime etc.

The department conducts regular interactions with pulses associations in India and at major exporting countries.

As part of the series of meetings, the department organised a meeting on Thursday to assess the domestic and global pulses scenario and to plan strategy for the next year to ensure availability of pulses for Indian consumers at affordable prices.

India's pulses output stood at 27.69 million tonnes in 2021-22 crop year (July-June). The country imports a small quantity to meet domestic demand.

