Four people electrocuted while fixing water pump in Pune

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 19:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Four people died of electrocution while placing a motor pump in Gunjawani river at Nigade village of Bhor tehsil in Pune district today. The village Nigade is about 40 km away from Pune city.

According to the Pune Rural Police, the incident happened on Thursday afternoon. The accident apparently occurred when the victims were trying to fix an irrigation pump for the fields in the Gunjavani River. The pump was being moved further into the riverbed by the four people. The water level had recently decreased in the river.

The pump had a makeshift arrangement with several cuts covered with sticking tape. The bodies have been recovered.

A probe has been launched to understand the sequence of the events. An investigation is going on and further details are awaited, Pune Police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

