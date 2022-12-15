Udhayanidhi Stalin interacts with students, says he will give prominence to sports

Newly inducted minister for youth welfare and sports development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday assured to give prominence to sports in Tamil Nadu and nurture sportspersons.

In his maiden interaction with the school students, set to participate in the Eklavya Model Residential Sports (EMRS) national meet, Udhayanidhi, who is son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, agreed to provide a boxing ring in Namakkal district.

The students placed one demand after the other, and a girl got up and stated, ''sir, they are not allowing us to play during PT period. Instead they are devoting this period for other subjects.'' ''It will be better if we are allowed to play during PT period sir,'' she said, as her fellow students clapped hands as if to endorse her request.

Udhayanidhi, pleasantly surprised at the girl's polite request, remarked ''so you want to play!'' ''We will take steps to fulfill your wish, after discussion with officials,'' he promised.

The sports meet for Under-14 and Under-19 will be held in Andhra Pradesh from December 17 to 22. Tamil Nadu is among the 24 states that would be participating in this meet.

Later, speaking to reporters he said the Chief Minister had conferred upon him a great responsibility and that he would strive to meet the CM's aspirations. Sportspersons will be encouraged, he said.

''I will work towards ensuring sports occupy a noticeable position in the state. My primary focus will be to implement the DMK poll promise of establishing mini stadium in all the 234 assembly constituencies,'' he said.

Steps would also be taken to conduct the beach games and ATP tennis series in Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi, who was sworn in on Wednesday, added.

