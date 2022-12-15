Left Menu

Wipro signs multi-year deal with Finastra for corporate banks in Middle East

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 21:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
IT company Wipro on Thursday said it has signed a multi-year digital transformation partnership with fintech firm Finastra for corporate banks in the Middle East.

The multi-year engagement will make Wipro the exclusive implementation and go-to-market partner to deploy Finastra's trade finance solutions in the region, a company statement said.

''Corporate banks are key players in the sector and are significantly transforming the way they operate to cope with the ever-evolving industry. Reimagining digital services to improve client experiences and rationalizing platform and operations centres to drive efficiencies are key priorities for the sector.

''This exclusive partnership with Finastra will enable us to help clients transform into truly digital platform players,'' Wipro's Regional Head of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) for Middle East, Mohamad Hamza said.

Wipro has been operating in Middle East since last several decades. It is one of the six focus regions that comprise Wipro's Asia Pacific, Middle East, India, and Africa (APMEA) Strategic Market Unit.

''As an already longstanding and important global partner, we are very pleased to extend our collaboration with Wipro to the Middle East. The broad portfolio of services and deep experience offered by Wipro are a superb compliment to Finastra's cutting-edge solutions,'' Finastra's Managing Director, Lending for APMEA, Manish Joshi said.

