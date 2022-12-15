Left Menu

Rajasthan Roadways launches digital payment facility for bus tickets

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-12-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 22:29 IST
Rajasthan Roadways launches digital payment facility for bus tickets
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The facility of payment for tickets through digital platforms has been started from Thursday in all Rajasthan Roadways buses.

Nathmal Didel, Managing Director, Rajasthan Roadways, said in order to provide digital payment facilities to the passengers in the first phase, QR codes of digital platforms like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, Bhim UPI and all banks has been installed in all the buses of the Roadways.

He said after successful payment, the ticket will automatically be printed and received from the ETIM machine available with the operator.

Didel said the facility of payment by debit card / credit card will be started in the second phase by the end of March 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
4
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022