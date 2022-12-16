Orders to control air pollution in Delhi not yet issued by the Kejriwal government charges LG

Even as Delhi continues to grapple with worsening air quality in the middle of the peak air pollution season, extremely critical Government orders to control and mitigate air pollution in the city, that should have been issued by the Chief Secretary way back in October, have yet not been issued, read an official statement.

This shocking lapse on the part of the Kejriwal government is due to the fact that Environment Minister Gopal Rai, in gross and criminal dereliction of his duties inexplicably did not clear the file related to issuing such orders for about a month. This unreasonable and unjustifiable antipathy towards the people of Delhi resulted in toxic air quality in the city during the month of November. It could have been avoided to a large extent, said an official statement. The said order that would have made officers/departments/agencies take necessary steps to curb air pollution was to be issued by the Chief Secretary in pursuance of orders of the Supreme Court dated November 4 and November 6, 2019, and those of CAQM, dated August 8. The Chief Secretary put up the file to issue this order for approval of the Environment Minister and subsequently that of the LG on October 22.

"However, the Minister, for some unfathomable reason sat on the file till November 17 and returned the file back to the Chief Secretary, without any observation, rather than forwarding it to the LG. The file was again sent back by the Chief Secretary, this time directly to the LG and has since been approved by the LG," read the statement. It may be noted that the intervening period, especially two weeks in November, was marred by severe and severe plus AQI levels in the city that continues to be in the very poor/poor zone.The Chief Secretary's order would have made it mandatory for agencies/departments by fixing the responsibility of officers, to manage and mitigate air pollution caused due to C&D Waste, dust control, water sprinkling at pollution hotspots, repair/maintenance of roads, closure of industries in non-conforming areas, open burning of biomass and solid waste, overloading of vehicles, valid PUCC, use of PNG and restriction on DG sets."What makes this whole story sordid and extremely unacceptable, is the fact that while the people of Delhi could have been spared suffering if the Government had issued these orders, Kejriwal and his Ministers remained busy with politicking, electioneering and pushing the unscientific and hazardous "Red Light on, Gaadi Off" campaign that has no evidence of mitigating air pollution," read the statement. According to an official statement, the LG, while approving the instant proposal, has expressed dismay and displeasure at this gross negligence of duties towards the people of Delhi, by the AAP Government and has asked for the same to be conveyed to the CM and Environment Minister. Finally, the much-delayed order is expected to be issued now. (ANI)

