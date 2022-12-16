Chattisgarh: Minor rape accused living in same block detained, interrogation underway

The Raipur police detained 14 year old minor, accused for allegedly raping and strangulating an eight-year-old girl living in the same block. "On December 7 evening, a missing report of an 8-year-old girl was received in Vidhansabha police station area. On which crime of 363 was registered. After 5 days, the dead body of that girl was recovered from a deserted place behind a nearby colony," said Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agarwal.

He said that the accused lived in the same society as the accused adding, "The accused's father had been sentenced to jail under the POSCO act." "On December 7, the family members wrote a missing report of the 8-year-old girl to the Vidhansabha police station. After five days, the girl's body was found 500 meters away from her house. There were injury marks on the girl's body, and there were marks of strangulation on the neck of the girl. After this the police interrogated more than 50 people, suspecting murder," said Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agarwal.

The police are interrogating the accused and further details are awaited. (ANI)

