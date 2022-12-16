BRIEF-Elon Musk, On Journalists Twitter Account Suspension, Says "Same Doxxing Rules Apply To “Journalists” As To Everyone Else"
Dec 15 (Reuters) -
* ELON MUSK ON JOURNALISTS TWITTER ACCOUNT SUSPENSION, SAYS "SAME DOXXING RULES APPLY TO “JOURNALISTS” AS TO EVERYONE ELSE" - TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3j7VAtg
