Left Menu

Three arrested for assaulting man on bus in Dakshin Kannada

Three people were arrested in Dakshina Kannada for assaulting a forty-three-year-old man accused of misbehaving with a svhoolgirl.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 09:19 IST
Three arrested for assaulting man on bus in Dakshin Kannada
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were arrested by Karnataka police for assaulting a man, who allegedly misbehaved with a girl, in Bantwala area of Dakshina Kannada. The 43-year-old man filed a complaint at the Bantwala Rural Police Station and the accused were taken into custody on Thursday.

The three arrested in turn have accused Isac (the complainant) of misbehaving with a schoolgirl traveling on the same bus. According to the complaint, Isac was traveling in a private bus on Wednesday when a person forced him to get down from the bus alleging he had misbehaved with the girl on Tuesday and then assaulted him.

Isac in his plaint explained that on Tuesday, he was on the bus, when a schoolgirl handed him her bag as the bus was overcrowded. Isac said that on Wednesday he was forcefully pulled down from the bus and taken to a secluded location with the help of two other men and brutally assaulted.

Following the assault, Isac went home, took medicines and later lodged the complaint. "A case has been registered under sections 504, 506, 323, 324, 352 and 34 of the IPC against the three accused Manohar, Chethan and Kishore. All of them have been taken into custody," said Dakshina Kannada Police Superintendent Rishikesh Sonawane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India
3
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
4
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022