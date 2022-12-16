Tourists praise hospitality, honesty of Kashmiri people

Kashmir valley has always been famous for its physical beauty but in recent times a few incidents have come to light that showcase the good nature and honesty of the people here. These qualities, with which Kashmiri people have always been identified, have created a special place for them, in the hearts of tourists, visiting the union territory. "Whether it was a Kashmiri driver returning a bag full of gold jewellery worth a lakh rupees to a tourist from Hyderabad last month, or a bag full of cash belonging to a tourist from Bhopal in June, Kashmiri people have always set an example of integrity," a tourist said.

Earlier in March this year, Shaukat Ahmad Wani returned the lost cash, of a tourist from Haryana in the botanical garden of Srinagar. "Kashmir people are very good. Their hospitality and behaviour is so good that I can't describe it. I appeal to anyone who is worried about Kashmiris to come and see for themselves," said a tourist named Akansha.

Due to the weather situation in the valley, Kashmiris have also helped the poor people from time to time, which these people have often mentioned on social media. "Not only Kashmir but the people here are also nice. My flight was cancelled due to snowfall and I was very touched by the way the Kashmiris offered to help me," a tourist named Sanjay wrote on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)