Air raid sirens sound across Ukraine and in capital Kyiv

Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine, including capital Kyiv on Friday, signalling another Russian missile attack, local officials said.

"Do not ignore air raid alerts, remain in shelters," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office said on Telegram messaging app.

Russia has carried out several waves of attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since October, causing power outages across the country.

