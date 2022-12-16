RAS Luxury Oils introduces ‘Prints of India’, a sustainable amenity set for Vistara

India's first farm-to-face luxury skincare brand, RAS unveils an exclusive range of amenity kits for Vistara's Premium Economy class customers Mumbai, December 15, 2022: RAS™ Luxury Oils launches a range of sustainable "Prints of India" Amenity Kit for Vistara, India's finest full-service carrier and a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines. Vistara's Premium Economy customers on its long haul international flights are presented with world-class amenity kits from RAS™ starting 5th December 2022.

The luxury homegrown skincare brand truly brings the concept of "Farm to Face" to life through their organic, natural ingredients of the highest quality standard. From the product quality, efficacy to authenticity along with combining Indian Ayurveda with Science, it brings modern sensorial blends to the prestigious Vistara customer. The RAS™ Amenity kit, made without the use of any plastics with 100% organic cotton canvas fibres and beautiful Ikat prints, is a symbol of Indian craftsmanship and art. Keeping sustainability in mind, all the components within the kit are printed on FSC-certified paper, using soy inks, along with ensuring all the products are recyclable and microplastic-free. It is the first time that an Indian airline has launched a luxury amenity kit for its Premium Economy customers. The kit can be used as an essential accessory for future travels of customers and includes: RAS™ Nourish Mango Butter Lip Balm, made with pure mango butter sourced from Chhattisgarh, the lip balm is rich in moisture and hydrating elements that leave your lips soft and plump. RAS™ Soothe Softening & Hydrating Hand Cream is a moisturising Pink Pepper and Bergamot based hand cream that hydrates dry hands, leaving them soft and glowing.

The kit also includes tube socks for additional comfort while flying.

Commenting on the update, Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "We are delighted to partner with RAS™ Luxury Oils to offer thoughtfully curated amenity kits to our Premium Economy customers on our long haul international flights. It has always been our constant endeavour to elevate the travel experience and we believe that this initiative will be appreciated by our customers helping them feel rejuvenated and relaxed during their journey with India's finest full-service carrier." Shubhika Jain, the Founder, and CEO at RAS™ said "We are elated to partner with a leading airline like Vistara, renowned for their premium service and inflight experience. This is a collaboration of value that allows us to bring RAS's thoughtfully handcrafted products showcasing Indian rituals, natural ingredients and authenticity to the global traveller. We hope these products bring joy, comfort and a part of India to the travellers, especially since these kits are designed to create a net positive impact on the planet and communities." The collaboration of Vistara and RAS™- India's first 'Farm-to-Face' luxury skincare brand, is of quality and reflects RAS's supremely authentic, pure skincare blends using natural and local ingredients from India. The RAS Amenity Kit aligns with Vistara's five-star standards of excellence and the endeavour to provide a superior customer experience.

About RAS™ Luxury Oils: Mother Nature is a treasure trove of beautiful secrets, and Ayurveda discovered a lot of them. RAS™ (pronounced 'ruh-us'), which means 'essence' or 'happiness' in Sanskrit, is a glorious amalgamation of these well-kept secrets with aromatherapy, designed to bring you the best in skincare and wellness! RAS™ Luxury Oils was created with the purpose of providing the highest quality skincare products, proudly made in India, with complete honesty, transparency, and effectiveness for the end consumer. RAS™ manufactures cruelty-free, vegan, and natural products, led by 3 women co-founders with 70% of its team comprised of women. RAS™ is also India's first 'Farm-to-Face' skincare and beauty brand, where each process of production, from the farming of best-in-class 100% organic ingredients to the R&D conducted in DSIR-approved labs to the manufacturing of fresh, small batches following strict EU guidelines to finally shipping authentic skincare to customers worldwide, is done in house on family-owned farms. Some interesting facts about RAS™: • 100% Natural Whole Plant Ingredients, sourced from sustainable farms • Vertically Integrated and Handcrafted in Small Batches • Women-led enterprise with 70% of the workforce being women • Sustainable and eco-friendly packaging.

• Fair Trade and Ethically Sourced from Local Farmers • PETA certified Vegan & Cruelty-Free • Free of Sulphates, Parabens, Silicones, Phthalates, Fillers, Preservatives, Mineral Oil, SLS, Synthetic Fragrances, Additives, and Alcohol. • Community outreach with Animal welfare & Girl child empowerment NGOs (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)