Man pours hot oil on finance company employees for demanding EMI

Two employees of a private finance company have been admitted to a hospital in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, with burn injuries after a man poured hot oil on the "loan sharks". The incident took place near a private bank branch on Rani Sati Road in Jhunjhunu.

According to police, the accused Surendra Swami had taken a personal loan from the finance company and when the employees visited him for collection of EMI, he allegedly threw hot oil on Kuldeep and Naveen Kumar and fled the spot. The accused is a resident of Khaitan Ka Mohalla of Ward No. 44.

On the day of the attack, Kuldeep and Naveen had reached his house to collect the installment but he was not at home. They called Swami, who asked them to come near a private bank on Rani Sati Road. "There was a heated argument between the two sides when Swami filled a jug of hot oil from the wok of a nearby shop and poured it on the victims," said ASI Narendra Singh of Kotwali Police Station.

The accused have been absconding since then. Kuldeep was released from hospital after being administered first aid while Naveen is still undergoing treatment. The Kotwali police have registered a case against Surendra Swami and have been on looking out for him. (ANI)

