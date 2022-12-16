Left Menu

Coriander futures decline on low demand

16-12-2022
Coriander prices on Friday declined by Rs 348 to Rs 8,744 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure amid a weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for January delivery eased by Rs 348 or 3.98 per cent to Rs 8,744 per quintal in 9,340 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices.

