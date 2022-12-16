Left Menu

Cottonseed oil futures fell on soft demand

16-12-2022
Cottonseed oil futures fell on soft demand
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday declined by Rs 2 to Rs 2,872 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets following weak trends in spot markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery fell by Rs 2 or 0.07 percent to Rs 2,872 per quintal with an open interest of 2,790 lots.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

