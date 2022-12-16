Left Menu

Workers at Rolls Royce UK car plant win record pay deal - union

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-12-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 16:14 IST
Workers at Rolls Royce UK car plant win record pay deal - union
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Thousands of workers at luxury carmaker Rolls Royce Motor Cars have agreed a pay deal worth up to 17.6%, trade union Unite said on Friday, calling it the largest single pay deal in the history of the factory in southern England.

The trade union said over 80% of workers at the plant in Goodwood, West Sussex, took part in the vote to accept a one-year deal expected to be worth between 14.8% and 17.6% for worker grades represented by Unite.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022