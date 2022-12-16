Workers at Rolls Royce UK car plant win record pay deal - union

Thousands of workers at luxury carmaker Rolls Royce Motor Cars have agreed a pay deal worth up to 17.6%, trade union Unite said on Friday, calling it the largest single pay deal in the history of the factory in southern England.

The trade union said over 80% of workers at the plant in Goodwood, West Sussex, took part in the vote to accept a one-year deal expected to be worth between 14.8% and 17.6% for worker grades represented by Unite.

