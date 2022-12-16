Russian rouble edges lower as oil prices drop, c.bank holds rates

The Russian rouble eased against the dollar and yuan on Friday, under pressure from low oil prices and as the central bank held interest rates at 7.5% at its final rate-setting meeting of the year, pointing to inflation risks on the horizon. By 1101 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 64.60. It had sunk to 64.9500 in the previous session, its weakest since July 6.

The currency had gained 0.4% to trade at 68.71 versus the euro. It had shed 0.3% against the yuan to 9.24 , not far from the 4-1/2-month low it touched on Thursday. The rouble may cross the 65 threshold to the greenback later in the session, Banki.ru chief analyst Bogdan Zvarich said, but should start to recover some ground next week as exporters are likely to start accumulating roubles in anticipation of month-end taxes.

The rouble is also under pressure from sanctions after the imposition of a Russian oil price cap, which may threaten the country's soaring current account surplus. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was 2.6% lower at $79.1 a barrel, heading back towards its lowest level this year near $75, hit last week.

The Bank of Russia held its key interest rate as expected, pointing to inflation risks ahead and said the country's military mobilisation was adding to labour shortages. "For the rouble, the rate is less important, the focus here is on the condition of the balance of payments," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest, expecting the rouble to move in the 62-65 range against the dollar in the coming months.

Russian stock indexes were falling. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.7% to 1,035.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% lower at 2,122.9 points.

For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)