Crude oil imports up 52.58 pc to USD 146.57 bn in Apr-Nov: Comm min data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 18:43 IST
Crude oil imports up 52.58 pc to USD 146.57 bn in Apr-Nov: Comm min data
The country's imports of Crude oil rose by 52.58 per cent to USD 146.57 billion during April-November period this fiscal, according to the data of the commerce ministry.

Coal and coke imports have increased by 97.66 per cent to USD 37.25 billion during April-November period this fiscal, the data showed.

Gold imports, however, dipped by 18.13 per cent to USD 27.21 billion during the eight-month period of this fiscal.

The other products which recorded double digit growth in imports include electronics, chemicals, transport equipment and vegetable oil.

Vegetable oil imports rose by 16.71 per cent to USD 14.28 billion during the period under review.

In exports, sectors which recorded negative growth during the period include engineering goods (-2 per cent), cotton yarn/fabrics/madeups (-25.79 per cent) and plastic (-9.66 per cent).

Petroleum exports grew by 58.88 per cent to USD 62.65 billion, while gems and jewellery shipments increased by 2 per cent to USD 26.45 billion during the period under review.

India's exports recorded a flat growth of 0.59 per cent to USD 31.99 billion in November, even as the trade deficit widened to USD 23.89 billion during the month.

Briefing on the data, Additional Secretary in the commerce ministry L Satya Srinivas said that they are regularly monitoring the export performance through meetings with Indian missions abroad and export promotion councils.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

