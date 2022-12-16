SAD chief Sukhbir Badal attacks AAP over "false" case against media platform

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday accused the Punjab government of "terrorising" media persons by registering a "false" case against the 'On Air' media. The SAD chief also alleged that the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is "copying" AAP's 'Delhi Model'.

The Former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab extended full support to Simranjot Singh and all the journalists. He further said that no one should be victimised for standing up for journalistic freedom.

https://twitter.com/officeofssbadal/status/1603696007661113344?s=20&t=lF-tIl8-uOwKL3hEClC9bw "CM @BhagwantMann copying @AAPDelhi Model yet again by registering a false case against @onair13media with the aim of terrorising media persons in Punjab. SAD extends support to@simranmakkar73& all journalists. No one should be victimised for standing up for journalistic freedom," the SAD chief said in a tweet. (ANI)

