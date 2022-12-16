Left Menu

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal attacks AAP over "false" case against media platform

He further said that no one should be victimised for standing up for journalistic freedom.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 18:46 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday accused the Punjab government of "terrorising" media persons by registering a "false" case against the 'On Air' media. The SAD chief also alleged that the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is "copying" AAP's 'Delhi Model'.

The Former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab extended full support to Simranjot Singh and all the journalists. He further said that no one should be victimised for standing up for journalistic freedom.

https://twitter.com/officeofssbadal/status/1603696007661113344?s=20&t=lF-tIl8-uOwKL3hEClC9bw "CM @BhagwantMann copying @AAPDelhi Model yet again by registering a false case against @onair13media with the aim of terrorising media persons in Punjab. SAD extends support to@simranmakkar73& all journalists. No one should be victimised for standing up for journalistic freedom," the SAD chief said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

