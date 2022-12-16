Dance production to be staged in city

Well-known Bharatanatyam dancer-choreographer Ananda Shankar Jayant will stage her ''Tales from the Bull and the Tiger'' production here on Sunday, a release said.

''Tales from the Bull and the Tiger'' are stories from eternity, from India, told by Nandi (The Bull) and Simha (the Lion), about Lord Shiva and Parvati, it said.

The dance production will be staged at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here on December 18.

