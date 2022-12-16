Left Menu

Dance production to be staged in city

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 19:13 IST
Dance production to be staged in city
  • Country:
  • India

Well-known Bharatanatyam dancer-choreographer Ananda Shankar Jayant will stage her ''Tales from the Bull and the Tiger'' production here on Sunday, a release said.

''Tales from the Bull and the Tiger'' are stories from eternity, from India, told by Nandi (The Bull) and Simha (the Lion), about Lord Shiva and Parvati, it said.

The dance production will be staged at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here on December 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022