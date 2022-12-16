Left Menu

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has summoned Jharkhand Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal alias Anoop Singh for questioning on December 24 in the MLA cash recovery case.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 19:21 IST
ED summons Congress MLA Jaimangal in MLA cash recovery case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has summoned Jharkhand Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal alias Anoop Singh for questioning on December 24 in the MLA cash recovery case. According to sources, he has been summoned in the matter in which Congress MLAs were arrested with cash in West Bengal.

Kumar Jaimangal had lodged a case in Ranchi's Argora police station which was transferred to West Bengal police. ED had taken over the case in November. Earlier on July 31, the West Bengal Police arrested five people, including three MLAs from Jharkhand Congress who were earlier nabbed with a huge amount of money in West Bengal's Howrah.

According to the Superintendent of Howrah Rural Police, these MLAs were earlier nabbed with huge amounts of cash and all these five people were presented in court on July 31. "Five people including 3 MLAs from Jharkhand Congress who were nabbed with huge amounts of cash, have been arrested. All the five people will be presented in the court today," Swati Bhangalia, SP, Howrah Rural had told ANI.

The three MLAs, Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were travelling in an SUV on National Highway-16 at Ranihati in Bengal when the police intercepted their vehicle. The relatives of Congress MLA Irfan Ansari rebutted allegations that BJP is trying to destabilize the JMM-Cong coalition government in Jharkhand, making the surprising statement," the government cannot be brought own with just a meagre sum of Rs 40-50 lakh".

Congress alleged that BJP attempted to destabilize the state government following the seizure of cash from three MLAs. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo had said "Whenever Congress or leaders from the Jharkhand government land up in any difficulty they immediately start using the word 'destabilization' like Pakistan's government use Kashmir word. But they cannot escape by blaming BJP." (ANI)

