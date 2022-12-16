Texprocil, CCI ink pact for branding, traceability of Indian-grown Kasturi cotton

The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (Texprocil) on Friday said it has signed an agreement with the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for branding and traceability of Indian-grown Kasturi cotton. Despite a very strong presence in the world market, India has been unable to brand its cotton varieties so far unlike the US (PIMA Cotton) and Egypt (Giza Cotton), Texprocil Chairman Sunil Patwari said in a statement. He said the industry-led approach in branding and tracing cotton is in line with the practice being adopted by major cotton brands like the US PIMA and Egyptian Giza.

For example, the trademark Giza Cotton is owned by the Egyptian Ministry of Industry and Foreign Trade and the Alexandria Cotton Exporters' Association but is solely managed by the Cotton Egypt Association (CEA).

Similarly, the Kasturi brand owned by the Ministry of Textiles will be solely managed by Texprocil on behalf of the trade and industry, he added. The scope of work involves brand promotion, traceability and certification. A unique brand identity for 'Kasturi' Indian cotton will be created by highlighting its specifications-based benefits, thereby enhancing export opportunities while complete traceability details will be provided to the end user through a blockchain-based software platform, he stated.

Registration and transaction certificates will also be provided by using QR code based technology to validate 'Kasturi' cotton in the entire supply chain, he added. Going forward, when the Kasturi gains acceptance in global markets, it will enhance export opportunities and provide a competitive edge to Indian cotton textile products and also ensure higher earnings for farmers, Patwari added.

