Universal Access Levy collection in last five years at Rs 41,740 cr: MoS Telecom

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 21:16 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@Devusinh Chauhan)
The government has collected Rs 41,740 crore as Universal Access Levy under Universal Service Obligation Fund in the last five years, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said Rs 30,213 crore has been disbursed from USOF during the last five years.

''During 2017-18 to 2021-22 (last five years) Rs. 41,740 crore, has been collected as Universal Access Levy (UAL) under Universal Service Obligation Fund out of which Rs. 30,213 crore has been disbursed from USOF during the said period,'' the minister said.

According to the date of disbursement shared by the minister, 53 per cent of the fund was disbursed for BharatNet project and 47 per cent for other USOF Schemes including installation of mobile towers, WiFi , submarine cable etc.

''Under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF), 5% of the annual collection under Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) is to be provided for Research and Development of technology, product and service for the purpose of providing affordable telegraph service in rural and remote areas,'' Chauhan said.

