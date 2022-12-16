Left Menu

MCD suspends teacher who threw girl student off first floor of school building

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended the teacher on Friday hours after she allegedly hit a class 5 student with scissors and threw her off the first floor of the building.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) suspended the teacher on Friday hours after she allegedly hit a class 5 student with scissors and threw her off the first floor of the building. A school teacher in Delhi's Karol Bagh flung a class 5 girl from the first floor of the school building on Friday, according to Delhi police.

The injured girl identified as Vandana was immediately rushed to Bara Hindu Rao hospital. According to the police reports, the teacher first hit the girl student with small paper-cutting scissors and then threw the child from the first-floor classroom.

The teacher, Geeta Deshwal, appointed in 2019 has been detained and a case is being prepared on the eyewitness's statement. "The teacher has been detained by police. The MCD has also suspended her with immediate effect. Further investigation is being conducted by the department," the MCD officials said.

A senior MCD official said that further investigation is being conducted by the department. "All necessary tests including CT Scan has been done. All the tests and scan reports are normal and the child is safe and stable and responding well. MCD will bear all expenditures on the treatment of the child," the MCD officials said. (ANI)

