Left Menu

GMM Pfaudler promoter sells 17.3 pc stake for Rs 1,324 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 22:23 IST
GMM Pfaudler promoter sells 17.3 pc stake for Rs 1,324 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The promoter of engineering firm GMM Pfaudler on Friday divested 17.3 per cent stake in the company for Rs 1,324 crore through open market transactions.

Pfaudler Inc offloaded a total of 77,85,819 shares on both BSE and NSE, amounting to 17.32 per cent stake in the company, as per bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

The shares were sold in the range of Rs 1,700.14 - Rs 1,702.87 apiece on NSE and BSE, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,323.97 crore.

Post the transaction, the shareholding of Pfaudler Inc will reduce to 14.56 per cent from 31.88 per cent and the total promoter shareholding will fall from 56.06 per cent to 38.74 per cent in the company, as per shareholding data with the exchanges.

The buyers included Plutus Wealth Management, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, among others.

On Friday, shares of GMM Pfaudler closed 15.21 per cent lower at Rs 1,632 per scrip on NSE and Rs 1,643.65 per piece on BSE.

GMM Pfaudler is a leading supplier of engineered equipment and systems to chemical and pharmaceutical sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022