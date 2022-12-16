Left Menu

Cultural unity key to ''Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat': Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, which concluded in Varanasi on Friday, heralds the meeting of cultures.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 23:21 IST
Cultural unity key to ''Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat': Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo:PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, which concluded in Varanasi on Friday, heralds the meeting of cultures. Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has making an effort towards the rejuvenation of Indian cultural unity in the year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam may have reached its conclusion, but it is actually the beginning of meeting of cultures -- the blending of the culture, philosophy, language and knowledge of Tamil Nadu with the ancient city of Kashi, which is famous across the world," he said. He said such efforts to foster healthy cultural exchanges within India should have been made immediately after Independence as a long period being under foreign occupation had tarnished India's cultural unity, diversity and the essence of Indianness.

"India is a melting pot of many cultures, languages, dialects and arts, but its soul is one. All the countries in the world have been formed on the basis of geopolitics, but India is the only country which was founded on its heritage and culture," he said. "After Independence, there was a time when India's cultural unity was being tarnished and efforts were made to divide communities by pushing differing ideas. It is now time to ensure the creation of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and for this, it is essentual to preserve and celebrate our cultural unity," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022