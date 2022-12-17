Left Menu

Hyderabad police recover stolen ornaments, cell phones; one held

The police recovered ornaments within three hours from the accused person, an official said.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2022 07:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 07:54 IST
Police with the accused arrested in theft case (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad City Police have arrested a person in connection with a theft case and recovered ornaments and cell phones. The arrested person has been identified as U Ravi. He was arrested in the area under Habeebnagar Police Station.

Police recovered gold ornaments, cell phones and a two-wheeler worth over Rs 6 lakh. According to the police, a complaint was received from a person which stated that on December 15, the family kept some gold ornaments in a small bag and placed it on a table along with two cell phones. They went to sleep and forgot to bolt the house from inside.

Later, at about 5 am the next day, the man's wife woke up and observed that the two cell phones and the bag containing the gold ornaments were not on the table. The door was slightly ajar. CCTV footage showed that two unknown persons had come on a two-wheeler. The family strongly suspected that the two unidentified people had entered their room and committed theft.

"The police recovered the ornaments within three hours from the accused person," said Sathish Kumar, ACP, Goshamahal. (ANI)

