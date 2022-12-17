Uttar Pradesh: Woman beats man in park over dispute, investigation underway

A viral video where a woman thrashed a man on Friday over a dispute surfaced on the internet. As per the visuals, a woman was seen beating a man as she tore his clothes in a park who she claimed was her husband while people around were recording the video.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Naubasta Kanpur Nagar Abhishek Pandey said the man was a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable. "The man in the video that surfaced on the internet was a GRP constable. The video was examined and both of them were questioned. It then came to light that the incident happened near Hansapuram water park. Both of them are husband and wife," said ACP Abhishek Pandey.

He added that the man was earlier suspended from GRP by the UP police. "The man was earlier suspended from GRP by the UP police after an application was submitted by the woman who can be seen in the video," added ACP Abhishek Pandey.

He said that necessary actions will be taken in the matter. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on November 29, a woman beat up a man with slippers on the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program in the Chattarpur area of Delhi. As per the visuals, the woman climbed onto the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat' to express her issues.

While speaking on the mic, it appeared that a man is trying to push her away from the mic. The woman then started hitting the man with a slipper while several others came on the stage to move the woman away. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)