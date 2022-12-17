Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Woman beats man in park over dispute, investigation underway

"The man in the video that surfaced on the internet was a GRP constable. The video was examined and both of them were questioned. It then came to light that the incident happened near Hansapuram water park," said ACP Abhishek Pandey.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2022 07:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 07:57 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beats man in park over dispute, investigation underway
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A viral video where a woman thrashed a man on Friday over a dispute surfaced on the internet. As per the visuals, a woman was seen beating a man as she tore his clothes in a park who she claimed was her husband while people around were recording the video.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Naubasta Kanpur Nagar Abhishek Pandey said the man was a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable. "The man in the video that surfaced on the internet was a GRP constable. The video was examined and both of them were questioned. It then came to light that the incident happened near Hansapuram water park. Both of them are husband and wife," said ACP Abhishek Pandey.

He added that the man was earlier suspended from GRP by the UP police. "The man was earlier suspended from GRP by the UP police after an application was submitted by the woman who can be seen in the video," added ACP Abhishek Pandey.

He said that necessary actions will be taken in the matter. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on November 29, a woman beat up a man with slippers on the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program in the Chattarpur area of Delhi. As per the visuals, the woman climbed onto the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat' to express her issues.

While speaking on the mic, it appeared that a man is trying to push her away from the mic. The woman then started hitting the man with a slipper while several others came on the stage to move the woman away. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Canada's First Quantum Minerals ordered to suspend operations at Panama mine

Canada's First Quantum Minerals ordered to suspend operations at Panama mine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022