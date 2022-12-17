Slogans in support of former Dy CM Sachin Pilot raised during Bharat Jodo Yatra

As the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra marked its 100 days on Friday, people in Dausa raised slogans in support of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. The yatra started from Meena High Court (Nangal Rajwatan), reaching Giriraj Dharan temple of Dausa.

A music concert has been organised in Jaipur to celebrate 100 days of the foot march. Rahul Gandhi also held a press conference at the Congress office in Jaipur. Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. Many people were seen joining the march holding banners and party flags.

Rajya Sabha MP and party General Secretary KC Venugopal tweeted: "Today the historic journey of #BharatJodoYatra completes #100Days, uniting the country against hatred, bigotry, division, violence, injustice, unemployment &price rice. The #BJY has covered 8 states & 2,763KMs winning the hearts (in emoji) of millions. Thank you all for the love & camaraderie." The Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite the general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country". So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and is now in Rajasthan. It will end in Kashmir next year.

Meanwhile, acknowledging that Congress has committed "a lot of mistakes" in the past, Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference said that his party is presently "adapting to the situation of the country", and the rise of BJP and RSS is in a way helping the Congress to emerge in a new form. "The party has to adapt to the changing times. You are looking at the Congress party adapting itself. There have been shortcomings. I am not saying that Congress has never committed mistakes. We have committed a lot of mistakes. Congress is adapting to the situation of the country. The day Congress regains itself, nobody can defeat us. The transition will take some time. Congress party has to understand what it is. It is a journey. The rise of BJP and RSS which have captured all the institutions is very good for the transition and new form of Congress," the Congress leader said while addressing a press conference in which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was sitting beside him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)