Bus carrying school children overturns in Prayagraj; several injured

Several school children were injured in Uttar Pradesh after their bus overturned while on its way to Prayagraj from Jaunpur on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 12:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over a dozen schoolchildren in Uttar Pradesh were injured on Saturday after their bus overturned while on its way to Prayagraj from Jaunpur. "A bus, carrying school children, overturned in Saidabad's Bhiski village near Handia Police Station, leaving over a dozen children of Kanti Devi Public School injured," Abhishek Aggrawal, ACP, Ganga Paar said.

"It was learned that the students were on a tour when the incident took place," Paar added. The injured were immediately rushed to hospitals.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

