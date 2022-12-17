Left Menu

Bengal: Union HM Amit Shah chairs 25th Eastern Zonal Council meeting to resolve inter-state issues

With such senior-level participation of political leadership and officers, a large number of issues are likely to get resolved by consensus in the meeting.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 14:48 IST
Bengal: Union HM Amit Shah chairs 25th Eastern Zonal Council meeting to resolve inter-state issues
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 25th Eastern Zonal Council (at the centre) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired the 25th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council and held discussions on inter-state issues like operationalisation of coal mines, land and forest clearance of rail projects, investigation of heinous offences, cattle smuggling across country's borders. The meeting was held in the state secretariat Nabanna's Sabhaghar. The participants comprised representatives of the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the Vice-Chairman and host of the event, while Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and state ministers of Odisha were also present. Two Cabinet Ministers from each state, as members of the Council, and the Chief Secretary and other senior officers of the states, Secretaries, additional secretaries, and other senior officers of the Central Government also attended the event.

Inter-State water issues, power transmission lines, royalty on and operationalization of coal mines, land and forest clearance of rail projects, investigation of heinous offences, cattle smuggling across country's borders, lack of telecom and banking infrastructure in remote areas, petroleum projects, and sharing pattern on centrally collected revenues are also among the list of issues brought up for discussion in the meeting. With such senior-level participation of political leadership and officers, a large number of issues are likely to get resolved by consensus in the meeting.

Five Zonal Councils - Western, Eastern, Northern, Southern, and Central - were set up in the year 1957 under Section 15-22 of the States Reorganization Act, 1956. The Union Home Minister is the Chairman of each of these five Zonal Councils and the Chief Minister of the host state, to be chosen by rotation every year, is the Vice-Chairman. Two more Ministers from each State are nominated as Members by the Governor.

The Council takes up issues involving the Centre and States and Member-States falling in the Zone and provides a forum for resolving disputes and irritants between states. The Zonal Councils discuss a wide range of issues, which include border-related disputes, security, infrastructure-related matters like road, transport, industries, water and power, matters pertaining to forests and the environment, housing, and education.

The last meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council was held in Bhubaneswar on February 28, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022