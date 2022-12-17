UP: Two loaded wagons of goods trains derail in Moradabad

Two loaded wagons of a goods train derailed near Moradabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning, obstructing train movement for several hours. The officials were informed about the derailment incident that took place at 10.25 am at the station's yard section area, and an accident relief train was called up and restoration work was started.

According to an official statement from the Indian Railways, wagon number BVH/41417+33810 at Moradabad yard line derailed at around 10.35 am and resulted in the blocking of line number 19 and lines 7-19. "AT 10:35 MTS/CNL informed that derailment of UP VBH/41417+33810 at MB yd line no-19 point no-472 at km-1398/29-31. MB Out at 10:25 from line 19, resulting line no-07-19 also block," an official statement from the railways said.

The exact reason behind the derailment was not clear, and efforts to restore the lines were on. Earlier in October, the East Central Railway informed that 53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station in the Gaya district of Bihar between the Koderma and Manpur railway sections of the Dhanbad division. (ANI)

