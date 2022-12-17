Left Menu

BJP Bengal Core Group meeting will be held on 19 December in Delhi to discuss upcoming election strategy

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday will hold a party core group meeting regarding Lok Sabha election in 2024 and upcoming panchayat polls, said sources.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 17:04 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday will hold a party core group meeting regarding Lok Sabha election in 2024 and upcoming panchayat polls, said sources. The state BJP is fully geared up for the Lok Sabha elections and has started preparing for it.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Amit Shah has also visited West Bengal, taken the ground report there, and continuously motivated the workers. Subhash Sarkar, Nishith Pramanik, Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghos, Sukanto Majumdar, Locket Chatterjee, all MPs and BJP organization general secretary BL Santosh will take part in this meeting.

This meeting will be held in the evening at the residence of Subhash Sarkar, the meeting will be chaired by BL Santosh and Sunil Bansal. Along with this, the strategy to strengthen the party at the booth level will be discussed. The agenda includes steps to strengthen the organization.

On Friday, Shah held a closed-door meeting with members of the party's West Bengal unit in Kolkata to review the law and order situation in the state. BJP leaders said that Shah had also taken stock of the party's preparations for the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

