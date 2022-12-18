Government torturing Congressmen in MP: Former CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh targeted state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to Sagar district on Saturday. Singh said, "There were governments of many parties in the state but did not work with a sense of vengeance. But in the present situation, the Shivraj government is working with a sense of vengeance against the Congress. Their houses and shops are being demolished. Congress has received such complaints from all over the state in which the party is working."

Singh attacked state Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh and said, "The officials in his constituency Khurai were working like slaves. And the same condition is in the Surkhi constituency of state Revenue Minister Govind Rajput. The former CM also said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out Tiranga yatra. Rahul Gandhi is also taking out the Bharat Jodo Yatra with the same Tiranga in which the BJP government is registering cases. The cases were registered against the Congressmen who came out with the tricolour in Sagar district, their houses were demolished. In fact, BJP has never had anything to do with the tricolour and the constitution. The tricolour was never hoisted in the Nagpur office of the Sangh."

"Why is PM Modi afraid of China? China entered the Indian border. Army informed about this. But he could not do anything. China got the market in India due to the policies of the Modi government. Today India's economy has deteriorated," Singh said. Reacting on the remark of Kathavachak Pradeep Mishra, Singh said, "The Kathavachak should not make political statements from Dev Peeth. This is wrong." (ANI)

